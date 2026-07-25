Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,967 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 10,214 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Boreal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Boreal Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Boston Scientific by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789,092 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $49,516,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,152,005 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $197,788,000 after purchasing an additional 769,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of BSX opened at $44.26 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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