Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,468,295 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 529,549 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Boston Scientific worth $521,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,319,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,656,131,000 after acquiring an additional 111,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,406,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,981,584 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,457,175 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,020,934,000 after purchasing an additional 463,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $97.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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