Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,183 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 83,769 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $43,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE BSX opened at $48.66 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.92.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

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Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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