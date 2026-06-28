Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,341 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 151,752 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after acquiring an additional 477,680 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,384,000. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $26,955,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $44.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

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