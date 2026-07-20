Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420,506 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 623,879 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.16% of Boston Scientific worth $151,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BSX opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $65.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.84.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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