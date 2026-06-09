Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,483 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $30,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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