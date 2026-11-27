Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Natural Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,918 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.43.

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Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets devices used in a range of interventional medical specialties. Its products support physicians in diagnosing and treating conditions through minimally invasive procedures. The company's offerings include devices for interventional cardiology, electrophysiology and peripheral interventions, as well as products for endoscopy, urology and neuromodulation. These technologies are used to address conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, digestive and urinary systems, and nervous system.

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