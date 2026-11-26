Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 17,001.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,961,119 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 14,873,634 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 1.03% of Boston Scientific worth $653,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 526.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets devices used in a range of interventional medical specialties. Its products support physicians in diagnosing and treating conditions through minimally invasive procedures. The company's offerings include devices for interventional cardiology, electrophysiology and peripheral interventions, as well as products for endoscopy, urology and neuromodulation. These technologies are used to address conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, digestive and urinary systems, and nervous system.

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