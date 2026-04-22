Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 42,892 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,423 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,892 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.42% of Avery Dennison worth $59,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $942,039,000 after buying an additional 644,664 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $74,942,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,613,000 after buying an additional 435,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,379,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,683,185,000 after buying an additional 361,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $51,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,104.60. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,714,240.36. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 34,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AVY stock opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $178.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.94. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The company's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avery Dennison, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avery Dennison wasn't on the list.

While Avery Dennison currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here