Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 3,873 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,973 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $631.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $515.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $500.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.68 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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