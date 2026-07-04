Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,830 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.35% of Texas Roadhouse worth $38,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Jane Grote Abell sold 339 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $60,148.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $383,426.23. The trade was a 13.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 499 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $89,430.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,598,690. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,847. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $194.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.16. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.82 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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