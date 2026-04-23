Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 23,536 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.86% of Sensient Technologies worth $34,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,497,000. Yost Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yost Capital Management LP now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company's stock.

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Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $393.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sensient Technologies

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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