Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,130 shares of the bank's stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.31% of UMB Financial worth $27,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 425 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.50.

View Our Latest Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $122.68 on Thursday. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.96 and a 52 week high of $136.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $50,168.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,698.40. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg M. Graves bought 220 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,122.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 39,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,526.03. This represents a 0.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,102 shares of company stock worth $2,458,247. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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