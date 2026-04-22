Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,779 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 95,251 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Silgan worth $61,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 627.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

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Silgan Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:SLGN opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Silgan's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Silgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Silgan's payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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