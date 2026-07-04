Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,109 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,205 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.65% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $29,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

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Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Peter Francis Minan purchased 492 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $31,064.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,558.22. The trade was a 20.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $198.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. U.S. Physical Therapy's payout ratio is 368.00%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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