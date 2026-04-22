Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $126.61 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,213 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Cincinnati Financial worth $126,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $191.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $166.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $162.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.55 and a twelve month high of $174.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial's payout ratio is 24.79%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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