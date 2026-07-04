Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $29.57 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,605 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 69,139 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Power Integrations worth $29,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,792 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 14.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 174,754 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 124,287 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $10,743,368.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 279,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,161,363.04. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $499,266.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,397.69. This trade represents a 18.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 334,772 shares of company stock worth $27,322,535 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.20.

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Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $72.99 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 243.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Power Integrations's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio is 286.67%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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