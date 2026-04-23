Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $31.76 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,366 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 386,799 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.60% of Matador Resources worth $31,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,615,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,100,805 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $49,459,000 after buying an additional 431,010 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 488.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,218 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 396,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 746,767 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $33,552,000 after buying an additional 362,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,587 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $62,159,000 after buying an additional 305,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company's stock.

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Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84. The stock's 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Matador Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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