Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $45.81 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,175 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,951 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.27% of GoDaddy worth $45,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 90.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 83.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 34,148 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $3,038,830.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 530,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,175,378.80. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $118,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,462.35. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 61,918 shares of company stock worth $5,500,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $193.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.22. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 369.00% and a net margin of 17.67%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

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