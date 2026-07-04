Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $19.11 Million in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 277,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $19,108,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.46% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company's stock.

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Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $381.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,921.49. The trade was a 39.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.62 per share, with a total value of $125,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,240. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.80.

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Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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