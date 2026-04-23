Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,728 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 35,114 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Eversource Energy worth $45,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3%

ES stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is 68.93%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,780.23. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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