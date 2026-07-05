Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases New Stake in H2O America $HTO

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,722 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.20% of H2O America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of H2O America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in H2O America during the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H2O America during the 3rd quarter worth $21,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of H2O America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of H2O America in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on H2O America from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on H2O America in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on H2O America

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Holdings Ltd Gip purchased 50,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,738.10. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,582,469 shares in the company, valued at $270,640,619.14. This trade represents a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners sold 1,686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $102,390.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,610,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $279,986,494.77. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 102,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,017. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H2O America Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTO opened at $62.42 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. H2O America has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. H2O America had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company had revenue of $183.29 million during the quarter. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H2O America will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. H2O America's payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

H2O America Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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