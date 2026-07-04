Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,912 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,221 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,668 shares in the company, valued at $465,446.28. This represents a 68.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,852,440.20. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report).

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