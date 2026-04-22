Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 14,916 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 14,916 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.65% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $66,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $373,855,000 after purchasing an additional 298,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,554,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $336,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $198,159,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $246,092,000 after purchasing an additional 145,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,344,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $219.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $199.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.94 and a 200-day moving average of $167.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $207.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Norbert G. Riedel sold 3,415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,608. The trade was a 32.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 5,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $1,039,160.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,587,308.72. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,015 shares of company stock worth $14,180,486. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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