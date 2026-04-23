Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 161,605 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447,475 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 161,605 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.49% of Graphic Packaging worth $21,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 649.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek bought 44,278 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $501,226.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $501,226.96. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $9.60 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $13.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Further Reading

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