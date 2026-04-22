Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 17,552 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,445 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 17,552 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.21% of Atmos Energy worth $57,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,312 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,410 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.11.

View Our Latest Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.7%

ATO stock opened at $182.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $149.98 and a twelve month high of $192.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.59 and a 200-day moving average of $176.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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