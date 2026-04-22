Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 19,353 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,698 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 19,353 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $64,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company's stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $202.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $132.43 and a 52-week high of $233.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.59 and a 200-day moving average of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $746.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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