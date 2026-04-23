Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 28,133 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,814 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 28,133 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $113.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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