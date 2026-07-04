Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 29,127 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,003 shares of the bank's stock after selling 29,127 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.27% of UMB Financial worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,280 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,998 shares of the bank's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded UMB Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $148.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on UMBF

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.59. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.42%.The company had revenue of $739.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $701.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. UMB Financial's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. UMB Financial's payout ratio is 15.26%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $1,093,337.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,125.14. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $50,627.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,624,192.24. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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