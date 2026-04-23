Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 38,113 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,303 shares of the bank's stock after selling 38,113 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.89% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $29,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 375.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,509 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 331,997 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,987,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $3,910,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 674.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,282 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 81,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,291 shares of the bank's stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CATY

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $50,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,460. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chang Liu sold 4,836 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $243,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,686.65. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company's stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CATY opened at $53.78 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.27 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cathay General Bancorp's payout ratio is 33.48%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CATY. Its principal subsidiary, Cathay Bank, provides a full suite of financial services to commercial, institutional and retail clients. As a community-focused institution, the company emphasizes relationship banking and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals.

Founded in 1962 by a group of Chinese American entrepreneurs, Cathay has expanded from a single branch operation in downtown Los Angeles into one of the largest Asian-American banks in the United States.

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