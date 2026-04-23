Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 62,771 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,179 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 62,771 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.53% of Oceaneering International worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OII. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 916.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,361,917 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 94.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,907 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,930,000 after purchasing an additional 371,586 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 210.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 491,928 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 333,666 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 649,747 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $16,101,000 after purchasing an additional 276,818 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,642,873 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 272,667 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Price Performance

NYSE:OII opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 12.71%.The business had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Oceaneering International's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In related news, COO Benjamin Laura sold 33,176 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,244,431.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,722,121.61. This trade represents a 41.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Holly Kriendler sold 19,007 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $717,134.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,765. This represents a 38.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 111,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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