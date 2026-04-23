Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 6,583 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.54% of Valmont Industries worth $43,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of VMI opened at $467.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.36 and a 200 day moving average of $422.25. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.50 and a fifty-two week high of $487.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $497.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $500.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Key Valmont Industries News

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About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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