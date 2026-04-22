Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 7,508 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,881 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $53,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:LOW opened at $251.28 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $251.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.33 and a twelve month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.Lowe's Companies's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here