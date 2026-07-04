Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 92,496 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,757 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 92,496 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $27,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,861 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $79,498,000 after purchasing an additional 187,142 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,271,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $313.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $290.10 and its 200 day moving average is $279.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.11 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.Air Products and Chemicals's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho set a $345.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,317,037.12. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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