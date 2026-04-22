Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,153,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,986,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $506.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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