Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,480 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,616 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.61% of New York Times worth $69,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $140,739.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,778,886.04. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,034,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,260.36. This represents a 41.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,369. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broad, high-engagement breaking coverage of the Iran-U.S. tensions and potential talks, which typically drives traffic and subscriptions for the paper. Iran War Live Updates: Tehran and Trump Send Mixed Signals Ahead of Potential Talks

Broad, high-engagement breaking coverage of the Iran-U.S. tensions and potential talks, which typically drives traffic and subscriptions for the paper. Positive Sentiment: Investigative/legal reporting on emerging tech risks — Florida opened a criminal inquiry into ChatGPT’s alleged role tied to a school shooting — a type of high-profile story that can boost subscriptions and engagement. Florida Opens Criminal Inquiry Into ChatGPT Tied to Fatal School Shooting

Investigative/legal reporting on emerging tech risks — Florida opened a criminal inquiry into ChatGPT’s alleged role tied to a school shooting — a type of high-profile story that can boost subscriptions and engagement. Positive Sentiment: Strong cultural and sports coverage (reviews, festival coverage, playoff and draft content) broadens audience reach and keeps daily engagement elevated — supportive for subscription renewals and ad impressions. Examples include a theater review and playoff/sports features. ‘Schmigadoon!’ Review: Oh, What a Beautiful Sendup The spirit of Anthony Edwards lifts the Timberwolves...

Strong cultural and sports coverage (reviews, festival coverage, playoff and draft content) broadens audience reach and keeps daily engagement elevated — supportive for subscription renewals and ad impressions. Examples include a theater review and playoff/sports features. Neutral Sentiment: No company-specific corporate actions, guidance updates, or M&A reports surfaced in today’s headlines — investors are relying on operational fundamentals (subscriptions, ad trends) and prior quarterly results for direction.

No company-specific corporate actions, guidance updates, or M&A reports surfaced in today’s headlines — investors are relying on operational fundamentals (subscriptions, ad trends) and prior quarterly results for direction. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume is below the stock’s 50-day average, which can suggest the move lacks broad conviction even as the price rises (investors may be waiting for fresh company-level catalysts).

Trading volume is below the stock’s 50-day average, which can suggest the move lacks broad conviction even as the price rises (investors may be waiting for fresh company-level catalysts). Negative Sentiment: Macro and geopolitical uncertainty (ongoing Middle East developments) can pressure advertising budgets over time; if ad demand softens, that would be a negative for NYT’s ad revenue segment — something to monitor in upcoming reports.

New York Times Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $802.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.55 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from New York Times's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. New York Times's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of New York Times to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on New York Times from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.86.

Read Our Latest Report on New York Times

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report).

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