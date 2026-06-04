Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 7,575 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,355 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Eaton worth $64,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $422.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.97 and a 200-day moving average of $363.90. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $311.92 and a one year high of $435.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.Eaton's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eaton's payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total value of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $64,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $421,960. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Evercore set a $453.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.95.

Read Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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