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Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 12,375 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 56,039 shares worth about $4.5 million.
  • NextEra Energy reported Q1 earnings of $1.09 per share, topping analyst expectations, though revenue came in below estimates at $6.70 billion. The company also raised its FY 2026 EPS guidance to 3.92–4.02.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6232 per share, payable June 15, implying an annualized dividend of $2.49 and a 2.9% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than NextEra Energy.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,039 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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