Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,143 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $72,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of UNP opened at $262.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $279.70. The stock's 50 day moving average is $258.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.56. The firm has a market cap of $156.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $280.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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