Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $123.90 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,294 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 3.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $123,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,081.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,149.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $965.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,011.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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