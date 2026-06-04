Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $57.80 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,162 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $265.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments crossed above its 20-day moving average, a technical level that can signal improving short-term momentum and attract traders looking for a rebound. Article Title

Texas Instruments crossed above its 20-day moving average, a technical level that can signal improving short-term momentum and attract traders looking for a rebound. Positive Sentiment: The company named insider Julie Knecht as its next CFO, with a smooth transition from Rafael Lizardi, which suggests continuity in financial leadership and capital discipline. Article Title

The company named insider Julie Knecht as its next CFO, with a smooth transition from Rafael Lizardi, which suggests continuity in financial leadership and capital discipline. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized Lizardi’s role in steering capital allocation, including 300mm manufacturing investments and returning free cash flow to shareholders, reinforcing the investment case for long-term holders. Article Title

Management emphasized Lizardi’s role in steering capital allocation, including 300mm manufacturing investments and returning free cash flow to shareholders, reinforcing the investment case for long-term holders. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings-season commentary placed Texas Instruments among the stronger analog semiconductor names, but the article was broader industry analysis rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Recent earnings-season commentary placed Texas Instruments among the stronger analog semiconductor names, but the article was broader industry analysis rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A MarketWatch note said Texas Instruments underperformed peers on Monday, which may reflect some near-term hesitation even as the broader trend improves. Article Title

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $308.59 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $257.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.93. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51. The company has a market capitalization of $280.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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