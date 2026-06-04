Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,295 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Ulta Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $651.27.

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Ulta Beauty Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of ULTA opened at $471.21 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $452.00 and a 12 month high of $714.97. The firm's 50 day moving average is $523.41 and its 200-day moving average is $585.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Further Reading

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