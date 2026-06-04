Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Position in American Express Company $AXP

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,608 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 3.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $118,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in American Express by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE AXP opened at $300.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $286.15 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average is $313.49 and its 200 day moving average is $337.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here