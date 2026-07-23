Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $100.68 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Bowie Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,705 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 17,362 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 3.7% of Bowie Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $100,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $428.98 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $422.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

More S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC/Baird-like bull case support continues, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target on S&P Global and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga article

RBC/Baird-like bull case support continues, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target on S&P Global and maintaining an rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index , giving the company another way to monetize index products in a fast-growing digital-asset market. Press release

S&P Global and Pantera Capital launched the , giving the company another way to monetize index products in a fast-growing digital-asset market. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced an AI data service , reinforcing its push into higher-growth data and analytics offerings. Yahoo Finance article

The company also introduced an , reinforcing its push into higher-growth data and analytics offerings. Neutral Sentiment: S&P Global presented at a GenAI fundraising event, which keeps the company visible in the AI/data ecosystem but does not appear to be a major fundamental catalyst on its own. Seeking Alpha transcript

S&P Global presented at a GenAI fundraising event, which keeps the company visible in the AI/data ecosystem but does not appear to be a major fundamental catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group’s FY2027 earnings estimate came in above consensus, suggesting long-term earnings potential remains solid, though it was not a major market-moving update.

Erste Group’s FY2027 earnings estimate came in above consensus, suggesting long-term earnings potential remains solid, though it was not a major market-moving update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded S&P Global from hold to strong sell , adding pressure by signaling concern about the stock’s near-term risk/reward. Tickerreport summary

Zacks Research downgraded S&P Global from to , adding pressure by signaling concern about the stock’s near-term risk/reward. Negative Sentiment: One article argued the stock could be overvalued even after a recent $1 billion note exchange, reinforcing investor caution around valuation. Yahoo Finance article

One article argued the stock could be even after a recent $1 billion note exchange, reinforcing investor caution around valuation. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also said SPGI may not have the right setup for an earnings beat ahead of its upcoming report, which could temper enthusiasm before results. Zacks article

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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