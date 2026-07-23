Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 21,982 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Bowie Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,167 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,982 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 3.8% of Bowie Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AON worth $103,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in AON by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,852,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,770,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,981,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $504,424,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AON by 40,219.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $301,922,000 after acquiring an additional 844,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $396.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of AON from $416.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

More AON News

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 15,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,527,440. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $352.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $304.59 and a 52-week high of $381.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $334.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. AON's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

AON Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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