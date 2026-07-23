Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 38,488 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Bowie Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,513 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 38,488 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bowie Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $63,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $114.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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