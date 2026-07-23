Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 62,809 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Bowie Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,845 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 62,809 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bowie Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MSCI worth $73,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 39.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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Key MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $570.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $597.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $501.08 and a 52 week high of $644.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. MSCI's payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $615.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $709.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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