Box Hill Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Box Hill Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000. Tesla comprises about 2.7% of Box Hill Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $426.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 390.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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