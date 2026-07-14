Box, Inc. $BOX Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,030 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 135,394 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in BOX were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 1,778.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company's stock.

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BOX Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:BOX opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.39 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded BOX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.33.

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Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $493,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,337,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,842,028.75. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,874,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,912,047.36. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 108,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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