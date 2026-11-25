State Street Corp cut its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,169,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 871,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.54% of BP worth $623,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 71 West Capital Partners lifted its holdings in BP by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. 71 West Capital Partners now owns 8,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 5.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 2.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of BP by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore upgraded BP to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BP from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BP from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BP from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.13.

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BP Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BP stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16. The firm's 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.60. BP had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $68.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. BP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

Key BP News

These are some of the BP news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A Zacks screen included BP among value stocks with attractive PEG ratios and improving earnings estimates. Another Zacks article highlighted BP’s valuation and earnings outlook amid strength in integrated oil and gas stocks. These are supportive analyst views, rather than announcements of new company results. Zacks value-stock article Zacks energy-stock article

A Zacks screen included BP among value stocks with attractive PEG ratios and improving earnings estimates. Another Zacks article highlighted BP’s valuation and earnings outlook amid strength in integrated oil and gas stocks. These are supportive analyst views, rather than announcements of new company results. Neutral Sentiment: BP subsidiaries reported results for cash tender offers to buy outstanding U.S.-dollar notes, under a program with aggregate purchase consideration of up to $6 billion. The debt-management move could alter BP’s financing profile, but it also requires substantial cash; the reports do not establish a clear near-term earnings effect. Tender-offer results

BP subsidiaries reported results for cash tender offers to buy outstanding U.S.-dollar notes, under a program with aggregate purchase consideration of up to $6 billion. The debt-management move could alter BP’s financing profile, but it also requires substantial cash; the reports do not establish a clear near-term earnings effect. Negative Sentiment: Coverage says BP and the United Steelworkers will use a federal mediator in negotiations scheduled for Dec. 14, while a separate report discusses locked-out workers potentially owing unemployment benefits. The dispute could prolong labor uncertainty and create operational or cost risks if unresolved. BP-USW mediation report Report on locked-out workers

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is a global integrated energy company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Its operations span the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, as well as the processing, refining, transportation and marketing of energy products. Through its businesses, BP supplies fuels for road transportation, aviation and marine use, along with lubricants marketed under the Castrol brand. The company also operates retail fuel and convenience locations and provides energy products and services to commercial and industrial customers.

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